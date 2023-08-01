47 minutes ago

The excitement for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season continues to build as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has recently released the official league fixtures.

One particular highlight that fans are eagerly anticipating is the first Bono Derby, which is scheduled to take place during Week 4 of the campaign.

Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea, longstanding rivals in the league, have consistently delivered thrilling contests whenever they face off. The Bono Derby has become a fixture to watch, and next season promises to be no exception.

According to the communique from the football association, the first round of matches will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15, with exciting games taking place at various match venues across the country.

Football enthusiasts can look forward to a fierce competition and some enthralling encounters in the opening weeks of the league.

The first round of matches will run until December 29, after which the league will go on a month-long break to accommodate the prestigious 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The continental event will be hosted in Cote D’Ivoire and will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Following the Africa Cup of Nations, the second round of the Ghana Premier League will kick off from February 23 to 26, 2024, with action-packed matches taking place once again at various venues.

As the teams battle it out for supremacy, the league is expected to be fiercely competitive and full of excitement.

The 2023/24 season is set to conclude on June 16, with the final Round 34 games being played.

Fans can expect an exhilarating journey throughout the campaign as teams strive for glory, while players showcase their skills and talent on the pitch.

All eyes are now on the Bono Derby during Week 4, a highly anticipated clash between Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea that will undoubtedly ignite the passion and enthusiasm of football fans nationwide.

As the start of the season draws closer, the anticipation for an unforgettable and action-packed Ghana Premier League continues to grow.