4 hours ago

An aspirant for the General Secretary position of the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned his party members not to think that the general elections of 2024 will be just a walk in the park.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah explained that if people are of the view that the NDC will come by an easy win in the next general elections, then they have failed to understand who their main opponent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are made of.

Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Edward Smith Anamale on Election Desk, the former Director of Elections of the NDC indicated that it would be a great deceit for people to think his party would easily win the general polls of 2024.

“I have a vision, I have a track-record, I have experience. The 2024 elections is not going to be that easy the way people are making it look like we’ve won already (sic), no. I know the NPP and if you don’t know the NPP then you’d be deceiving yourself; I know them very well,” he said.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who is also a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, further put himself forward as the right candidate to help the party go head-to-head with the NPP and win.

This, he said, is because he understands the dynamics of their game better and can therefore, bring his experiences to bear, ensuring that the NDC gets a deserved win.

“And so, you’d need somebody who is tough, who is seasoned, who understands them, who has been at the battle front before and who has done it with the track-record and that is where I come in. And that’s my message to the delegates,” he said.

The aspirant also spoke about a number of other issues, including his assessments of the performance of the incumbent NPP government as compared to what the erstwhile NDC government did.