The 40-day observation of the late Akwatia Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, nearly descended into chaos on Friday when National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was confronted by visibly angry New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as “General Mosquito,” had been in the Akwatia constituency since Thursday to campaign ahead of the impending by-election.

He joined mourners at the Wenchi Durbar Grounds to mourn the late MP but was met with hostility from sections of the crowd, particularly NPP women and youth who accused him of turning the solemn memorial into a political rally.

Police Reinforcement

The situation escalated when some NPP supporters attempted to assault the NDC Chairman and his security detail physically.

His bodyguards resisted the attacks, sparking tension that drew the swift attention of officers stationed nearby.

The confrontation was eventually defused through the intervention of leading NPP figures— Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, MP for New Juaben South; Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP National Organizer; and former Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi.

Their mediation calmed the situation and cleared the way for Asiedu Nketiah to proceed to the high table, where former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were seated, to pay his respects.

NDC Reaction

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, described the incident as deeply worrying.

He criticized the NPP for instigating violence even at a funeral and suggested that the episode would reshape how the NDC engages its opponents moving forward.

“This is worrying also because, in the back of the conversation to eschew violence, look at what they have done at a funeral,” Gbande lamented.

“We have taken a cue out of it, and it will redefine our relationship going into the election.”

Asiedu Nketiah’s Campaign Message Sparks Outrage

The hostility was fueled by campaign statements made earlier by the NDC Chairman during his stay in Akwatia.

He urged constituents to back the NDC candidate, arguing that only MPs from the ruling party can guarantee development.

In his words, opposition MPs were “kwatrika” — powerless and unable to deliver benefits to their constituencies when their party is not in government.

Critics, however, swiftly dismissed his claims as deceptive.

They pointed to the example of Tano South, where Asiedu Nketiah’s nephew, Charles Asiedu, is MP.

Despite the NDC’s control of government, residents complain that the constituency has seen no tangible development since his election, contrary to promises made by the NDC Chairman during the 2024 campaign.

Minority Leader Fires Back At NDC

Adding to the tensions, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who had earlier attended the one-week observance and formally introduced the NPP’s candidate for the by-election, blasted the NDC for contesting the Akwatia seat.

He contrasted it with the NPP’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming Tamale Central by-election as a show of respect following the death of its MP.

“The NDC has no shame,” Afenyo-Markin charged. “While we respect the memory of Tamale Central by stepping aside, they shamelessly contest in Akwatia. The people must reject such insensitivity.”

High-Profile Attendance Underscores Stakes

The memorial service for the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died unexpectedly just months after winning the Akwatia seat for the NPP in 2024, drew dignitaries from across the political divide.

Former President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other senior officials were in attendance, underscoring the national significance of both the memorial and the upcoming by-election.

Outlook

Akwatia, a historically swing constituency, has once again become the epicenter of the political contest.

For the NPP, retaining the seat is seen as honouring Ernest Kumi’s legacy, while the NDC views it as a strategic opening to expand its parliamentary strength.