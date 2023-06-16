33 minutes ago

Black Meteors gaffer Ibrahim Tanko believes that the addition of players with the Black Stars will fortify his side ahead of the U-23 AFCON.

But he was full of praise for his charges after they secured a 1-1 draw in their first friendly match against Egypt's U-23 side which ended 1-1 on Thursday evening.

He believes with the addition of the likes of Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer will strengthen the team.

“I think those who played did very well, we are still waiting for those who are with the Black Stars, that will make us strong again but I am very impressed with this performance today” he made this known post-match after Ghana's draw with Egypt.

“We trained just ones and played 1-1 so I think when we have more time to prepare we are going to build a strong team and go to Morocco and have a very successful tournament”

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, as well as Congo and Guinea. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8.

The Ghana U-23 team is determined to qualify for the Olympic Games and has set a target of finishing in the top three in the tournament.

The last time Ghana participated in the Olympic Games was in 2004, and they are eager to secure their spot after missing the previous four editions.