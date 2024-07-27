8 hours ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the NDC is not perturbed by claims that the NDC is a scary alternative to the ruling NPP government.

According to him, those claiming the alternative is scary are persons who have looted from the public purse and wish to escape accountability.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the lead-up to the December, 7 elections has cautioned voters against the consequences of electing a previously failed government.

Mostly on social media, anytime the NDC was mentioned as a replacement for the ruling party, its members would comment “The alternative is scary”.

However, addressing teeming NDC supporters at Somanya in the Eastern region, Asiedu Nketia subtly admitted to offering a scary alternative for persons who perpetuate crime against the state.

“When you hear the NPP always shouting the alternative is scary, tell them that indeed the alternative is scary for persons who have stolen the taxpayers’ money, tell them it is scary for those who dug the biggest hole in the whole world, tell them it is scary for all the people who have set up the Agyapadie empire and stealing for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” he said.

The National Chairman has been campaigning in parts of the Eastern region for the party and its flagbearer, John Mahama ahead of the December, 7 elections.

As part of the tour, General Mosquito as he is affectionately called boasted about the performance of the NDC in government against that of the NPP.

He believes the NDC has the plight of the people at heart than the NPP.