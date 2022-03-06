2 hours ago

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo says that his ambition is to help his country Nigeria secure the only ticket at stake at the expense of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play off.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

But ahead of the tie there is a lot of believe from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The Al Hilal based player has been included in coach Augustine Eguavoen's 32 man provisional squad for the Ghana clash later this month.

Ighalo, 32, did not feature at the recent 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and says he was disappointment he could not help his nation.

“It’s always a great opportunity to represent Nigeria and the ambition now is to help our country get the ticket against a very tough Ghana team,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

“It was a big disappointment not to play at Afcon but that is in the past because this is another chance for me.

“We have two big games against a very strong and equally ambitious side, but we must focus on ourselves. Playing at the last World Cup was a dream come true for many of us and we have two games to prove that we deserve to compete on that stage again.

“I am happy to be part of the squad again and I believe we have a squad and coaching crew good enough to achieve our goal.”