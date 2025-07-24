1 hour ago

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged Parliament to fast-track the passage of the Anti-Witchcraft Bill, citing an alarming increase in abuse and violence linked to witchcraft accusations across Ghana.

CHRAJ maintains that the swift passage of the bill would not only safeguard lives but also reinforce the country’s commitment to human rights, dignity, and the rule of law.

Speaking at a forum on Wednesday, July 24, 2025, to mark five years since the brutal lynching of Akua Denteh in the Northern Region, CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Whittal, alongside civil society organisations, called for urgent legislative action to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, who are frequently the targets of such accusations.

“The bill is long overdue. Why don’t you allow the bill to pass, and then anybody who thinks there is a basis for challenging it can take it to the Supreme Court? We now have another president who, interestingly, comes from the very region where most of these witchcraft accusations are reported.”

The call comes amidst a concerning rise in witchcraft-related abuse, particularly in rural areas.

On July 22, a troubling incident was reported in Anhwiesu, a village in the Central Region. An 11-year-old girl and three elderly women were accused of spiritual attacks. The girl, a sixth-grade student, was allegedly accused by a classmate who claimed to have spiritual powers. The accuser stated that the girl had "tied" two other pupils and conspired with three older women to harm a teacher.

In response, local elders organised a public exorcism, inviting a fetish priest who claimed to have witnessed the girl’s supposed spiritual actions. While the girl was forced to take part in the ceremony, the three elderly women refused, insisting they had no involvement in any spiritual practices.

Similarly, on July 15, police in the Bunkpurugu Yonyoo District of the North East Region arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman accused of witchcraft. The suspects fled the village of Sangbana after the killing but were later apprehended through intelligence-driven operations. Several others remain at large.

CHRAJ has warned that these incidents highlight the growing threat of witchcraft-related violence, which often results in torture, ostracism, and even death. The commission argues that the Anti-Witchcraft Bill is critical to protecting the most vulnerable from such horrific practices.

The Anti-Witchcraft Bill, also known as the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Parliament in July 2023. The legislation seeks to amend the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29) to criminalise the practice of witch doctoring or witch-finding. It also forbids accusing, naming, or labeling someone as a witch.

This Private Member’s Bill, introduced by Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, and supported by other NDC MPs, was ratified by Parliament on July 28, 2023. The bill is seen as a crucial step in curbing the violence and injustice surrounding witchcraft accusations.

However, the bill was not assented to by former President, Nana Akufo-Addo. The former president expressed concerns about potential financial implications on the country's consolidated fund, which led to his decision not to sign the bill into law.