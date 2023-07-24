3 hours ago

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has urged the government to promptly find a replacement for the vacant position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The call follows the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former substantive Minister, amid allegations of substantial sums of foreign and local currencies stolen from her Abelemkpe residence.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Asah-Asante emphasized the critical role of the Ministry and stressed the need for expeditious action in appointing a new Minister.

“The appointment of a new minister should be sooner rather than later because the clock is ticking and time is not on our side. So we need a replacement quickly so that the person will come and move into action and get things done. Remember that the Ministry is one of the important Ministries, and it has a lot to do with our forward march toward dealing with this economic challenge we find ourselves.”

Furthermore, Dr. Asah-Asante urged President Akufo-Addo to prioritize competence over loyalty in the selection process for the new Sanitation and Water Resources Minister.

“Obviously, the first and foremost consideration is that you need somebody who is competent. There is an academic conversation where people are saying that you need somebody who is loyal and all that, but my thinking is that loyalty cannot supersede productivity or results, so we need somebody who has the proven track record to replace her,” he added.