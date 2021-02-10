2 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congres, Koku Anyidoho has finally responded to his suspension from the party.

The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, has indicated not even his suspension from the party could limit his destined greatness.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on February 9 in a statement said the former Deputy General Secretary of the party has been suspended.

His suspension comes after the leadership of the party was petitioned by some members of the party to suspend him because of some utterances the petitioners considered derogatory towards the party.

“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” the letter said.

But reacting to the suspension, the 'comfortable lead' man took to his Twitter handle to state that the battle was the Lords, hence, nothing could limit him.

