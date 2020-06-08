51 minutes ago

Ghanaian transgender and musician, Angel Maxine in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, has stated that there is nowhere in the Bible that speaks against transgender as a sin, but rather the Bible speaks against fornication, adultery, stealing, etc,citing the ten commandments as his basis.

The model revealed that he is in the process of transitioning to fully transform to become a woman and a trans-sexual and added that his outlook now is a manifestation of what he feels inside.

When asked about his sexual organ, he revealed that he has a very attractive male sexual organ which powerfully erects.

Watch full video below: