6 hours ago

The High Court has reversed an earlier decision that was going to compel Mr Gyakye Quayson to appear in court every day for his criminal trial.

The ruling follows a case filed by lawyers of the embattled parliamentary candidate who described the earlier ruling as preposterous.

Hon Quayson had been embroiled in a legal battle that threatened to overshadow his upcoming contest for election into parliament as a representative of the people of Assin North.

It all began when the high court initially ruled that Hon Quayson must appear in court on a daily basis for a criminal trial involving forgery and perjury.

The decision sent shockwaves throughout the NDC, with supporters and opponents eagerly awaiting today’s appearance.

However, destiny had a different plan in store for Mr Quayson whose next appearance in court will only come after June 27, 2023.

Just when it seemed like the court would consume his every waking moment, the high court suddenly reversed its earlier decision.

A collective gasp filled the air for all NDC sympathizers who had been complaining about the earlier ruling.

The reversal now allows Hon Quayson a temporary respite from the courtroom drama as he can now concentrate on the upcoming elections that looms on June 27.

Source: Ghanaweb