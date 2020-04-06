2 hours ago

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has stated that the blood of Jesus is still saving people from their sinful lost.

He said "the blood of Jesus has never lost its power", adding that it does not matter the situation in which anyone or the world may be, God's word would not change.

Apostle Nyamekye in a media interview on Sunday, on the fact that the annual Easter festivities of Christians could be marred this year by the COVID-19 pandemic globally, said the assertion was not wholly true.

He gave reasons being that the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made with his blood, to atone for the sins of humanity happened physically over two thousand years ago, and the yearly commemoration of the event by Christians was to constantly remind each other of the selfless and unconditional love and emulate.

However, “God's love for humanity would never change because of His covenant through Jesus Christ, and the blood, has since been saving those who genuinely repent from their sinful ways and return unto the mercies of God,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye indicated that although people may currently be confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 partial lockdown, they could still observe the Easter festivities with their families and friends.

The Chairman also recommended that Christians made good use of the present stay home order, to have closer bonding with their families and to study the Word of God (Bible) for deeper understanding and revelations, to enable them draw closer to God.

He pointed out contemporary Christians were only fortunate to have huge meeting auditoriums and places of worship compared to the New Testament church, which were confined in homes, hence, the temporary confinement must be counted as part of the long-suffering or joy for the Lord.

Apostle Nyamekye encouraged all Ghanaians to remain calm, prayerful, trusting in God for his healing power, and also continue to observe all the safety and hygiene protocols including regular handwashing with sole under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and the observing social distancing rule.

He also urged all to cooperate with the government and health authorities by submitting themselves to their orders to stay at home, which, was for the common good of all in the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Peacefmonline