2 hours ago

The Mobilizing Old Students for Educational Support (MOSES) Foundation Ghana, an advocacy organization mobilizing global old student’s front for educational support in Ghana is set to launch The 1st Ghana-Global Old Students Community Awards scheme dubbed the Best Old Students-School Awards (B.O.S.S AWARDS).

The B.O.S.S award’s launch is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Miklin Hotel, East Legon, Accra, 10: 00 am.

The premiere annual institutional multi-partnership initiative is not only to recognize Old Students contributions but also an advocacy platform to promote old students’ leadership commitment to supporting development in their respective Old Schools.

The historic launch is under the theme: Building Partnership for Mobilizing Old Students for Educational Support, A Universal Resource Base for sustainable Educational Development in line with the UN sustainable Development Goals.

The Awards categories, which spans across old students’ personalities, Associations, Year Groups and the old Schools, promises to be quite exciting in terms of bringing the global old students together and promoting development in schools.

As part of providing a common platform for the global old students’ community engagement towards supporting their respective schools:

I. A Globally-Competitive Digital Payment Platform for old students dubbed: OldstudentfundmeGhana has been developed to enable old students have common access to mobilizing funding in support of their respective schools and a verifiable database of old students support records for BOSS Awards determination.

II. A subsidiary programme of BOSS dubbed: Bridging Infrastructural Gap (B.I.G) has been adopted to enable participating Old Students groups and corresponding schools utilize the Oldstudentfundme digital payment platform to mobilize funding from the global old students Community to bridge the infrastructural Gaps in 2nd cycle schools in the country.

The BOSS Awards scheme, described by pundits as Legendary, a masterpiece of genius and pioneering revolution to harness the institutional partnership potential of Old students for a sustainable contribution to educational development, is set to make a major difference in mobilizing the global old students’ front towards addressing infrastructural challenges in 2nd cycles schools in Ghana.

Source: peacefmonline.com