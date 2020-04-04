1 hour ago

Melissa Satta, the Italian wife of Beşiktaş's Ghanaian player Kevin Prince Boateng, announced that football players were prevented from returning to their countries. "The challenge I have ever seen in Italy is not here," he argued that Turkey is more prepared for the pandemic.

Melissa Satta, wife of Beşiktaş's Kevin Prince Boateng, gave an interview to the website of the Italian Chi magazine derby. Italian model Satta said, “my son and I left Milan with a bag and two pajamas. We were planning to stay six days. However, we will be here for six weeks. Football players are not allowed to return home. Maddox and I came to see our father, and then chaos exploded. Turkey had less trouble, "he said.

Reminding that all activities except food and pharmacies are closed, Satta said, “We are at home too. Currently, there is no shortage of masks and disinfectants. The difficulty I have seen in Italy is not here. Of course we miss Italy. It is even more difficult to live the quarantine away from home. Technology and the joy of Maddox (son of the couple) accompany us. We did not even have spare underwear when coming. I hope it ends soon even if we are lucky compared to other people. "