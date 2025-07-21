4 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has strongly dismissed claims suggesting that Dr. Bawumia received preferential treatment during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference held over the weekend.

In response to criticisms from some party members, including Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, Aboagye described the allegations as unfounded and an unfortunate distraction from what he described as a successful and unifying event for the party.

“I think it is a sad situation. It is sad that anytime the party is taking its shine and taking its glory, we will have such issues coming up and basically robbing the party of its shine. I mean, this is completely unfounded. Where is this coming from?” he questioned.

He explained that the event was never about elevating any individual but was focused on the collective interests of the NPP, with all participants aligned on the party's shared goals.

“Everybody at the stadium and all those who were watching on TV acknowledged the beauty of the occasion. First of all, Saturday had nothing to do with contestants. There was no single individual at the venue on Saturday who was more important than the party NPP. It was all about NPP on Saturday," he said.

Mr. Aboagye further expressed frustration that the conference’s success was being overshadowed by what he called unfair and divisive narratives.

“I think it is quite unfair on the party that after such a successful event, we have to be saddled with this conversation. It is high time Kwesi Kwarteng and co stop this. It is unfair to the party. Basically, they are robbing the party of its shine," he said.