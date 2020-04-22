1 hour ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the President of the National House of Chiefs, has donated a cash amount of GHC 50,000 to the Upper West Regional Hospital to support the fight against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM).

The donation is to serve as seed money for the establishment of a fund to support local research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS and the procurement of emergency medical supplies to support the delivery of quality and timely services to patients receiving treatment for suspected CSM-related cases.

"GHC 30,000 serves as seed money to establish a fund to support local research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS, while, GHC 20,000 goes into the procurement of emergency medical supplies to support the treatment for suspected CSM-related cases".

In a speech read on his behalf by Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, who presented the cheque from Togbe Afede, said recent television footages and news coverage of the lethal effects of CSM, which has been wreaking havoc on our Upper West Region compatriots, have sent shivers down my spine and that the donation was his widow's mite to support their bid to mitigate the effects of the CSM menace.

He said it has been reported that, as of April 15, 2020, a total of 409 cases CSM has been recorded from the 5 northern regions, with Upper West alone accounting for 258, adding that, "so far, CSM, which has a high fatality rate, has claimed 40 lives, this is truly devastating."

Togbe Afede, who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State said: "While we, as a nation, are busily battling COVID-19 pandemic which has taken 9 lives so far, with all the energy and resources we can muster, the CSM epidemic should also be given the needed urgent attention, and treated with all the seriousness it deserves."

He implored the Ghana Health Service to, as soon as possible, declare the outbreak of CSM a national health emergency, adding that, there should be a concerted national action plan to support the people of the northern regions to bringing this deadly disease under control.

"We must mobilize national support against CSM now. Government and our development partners, as well as the corporate community should support research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS."

The NHC President urged victims and people with suspected cases of CMS to report early at the hospital for timely treatment.

He prayed that more help arrives sooner than later to support the hospital in these difficult times.

Dr Afreh Osei Kuffuor, the Regional Director of Health Services, who received the cash donation on behalf of the Regional Minister, thanked the NHC President for his support in the fight against CSM.

He said several calls have been sent out for benefactors and philanthropists to come to the aid of the region to combat the challenge, "I am happy Togbe Afede has come to the rescue of the Regional Hospital and I am assuring him that the money would be used for its intended purpose."