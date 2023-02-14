36 minutes ago

In case you did not really know the differences between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church, beyond the fact that the latter is the England version of the former, it is that, one allows its priests to get married, while the other doesn’t.

By now, you should know that it is the Catholic Church that does not allow its priests to get married, but this story about one of such priests who left the church for another reason, reminds us all about how similar the two churches are.

Rev. Canon Charles Amankwah, a former mentee of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, spent 17 years as a Roman Catholic priest until he decided it was time to part ways with the church.

His story was shared on asaaseradio.com. According to the report, in his formative years, Rev. Canon Charles learned under Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle.

And while it seems like he only left the Catholic Church to be able to get married as a priest in the Anglican Church, that was not the case: it is reported that he left the Catholic Church because of his decision to establish a prayer ministry which resulted in some activities that went contrary to the rules of the church.

Following this, he is reported to have left the church and dedicated the next 50 days from there to have a personal reflection on his life, at the Kristo Buase Monastery in the Bono Region.

“Upon his return, Rev Canon Amankwah was counselled by Archbishop Palmer-Buckle before taking the decision to leave the Catholic church,” the report added.

He found a new home in the Anglican Church, becoming its current diocesan evangelism director, and the director for the choir at the St Mary Anglican Church at Atechem, Dunkwa-On-Offin, in the Central Region.

The last positions Rev, Canon Charles Charles Amankwah held in the Catholic Church were Assistant Parish Priest at the Holy Trinity Parish at Agormanya, in the Eastern Region, and subsequently parish priest of the St Barbara Parish at Akosombo, also in the Eastern Region.

Rev. Canon Charles Amankwah holds a Masters Degree in Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry from the Catholic University College of Ghana, Sunyani; a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast; and a Diploma in Theology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

So far, he has authored 15 books, the 15th to be launched later this February, the report added.

Married to Ruth Amankwah, a teacher, who came into the union with three kids, Rev. Canon Charles said it was not an easy thing for him to propose to her.

He also explained the difficulties he encountered trying to make love to his new bride on their first night.

“Proposal was difficult… I couldn’t propose to my wife, it was my father who proposed to Ruth for me.

“My first night as a married man was not easy. I just couldn’t imagine going naked before my wife. I had to pray to muster courage to have canal knowledge of my wife. And since then, anytime we’re going to have an affair, I pray before the act,” he explained.

The two are in their ninth year of marriage and later this year, Rev. Canon Charles Amankwah will celebrate his 26th year in ministry.