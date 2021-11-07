1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi is delighted with the small steps that has been taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by organizing the maiden CAF Women's Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

His side defeated Malabo King's 3-1 on Friday at 30 June Stadium in their opening game and the gaffer was delighted with their performance.

The victory sees Hasaacas Ladies join Wadi Degla on top of Group A after matchday one

Speaking after the game he says that the future is bright for women's football on the continent as very soon they will be rubbing shoulders with the more established men's game.

"I feel happy especially for the player, they had the chance to play as a team. Malabo Kings was a very good side but we managed to pass this match," coach Basigi said as quoted by cafonline.com

"My compliments go to CAF for establishing women’s football, we are in the right direction. The future looks very bright and it’s a gradual process to become more like men’s football."

The tournament features eight teams from around the continent split into two groups, with the top two in each group qualifying for the semi-finals.