46 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says that the future of the senior men's national team is bright with the wide array of players we have at our disposal.

He sees that when he sees them at Black Stars training he notice they have the hunger and talent to excel.

The Black Stars can boast of some exciting young talents breaking through the team with Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Isahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana blazing the trail of youngsters.

“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” Ayew said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful they need to be able to deal with the pressure.

“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfill what the nation wants.”

Ajax attacker Kudus has made the greatest impact among Ghana’s young talent since making his debut against South Africa in an Afcon qualifier in 2019.

After scoring against Bafana in Cape Coast, the 20-year-old found the back of the net in his third game for the Black Stars, coincidentally against South Africa again, in the Afcon qualifying reverse fixture in Johannesburg, and he went on to provide a pair of assists in the following fixture against Sao Tome and Principe.