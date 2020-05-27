1 hour ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum says the spokesperson's job of the association is tougher than he anticipated.

The former EIB Sports Journalist says that he receives calls and messages right from dawn to dusk as the Communications Director of the association.

He says the enormity of the task tells how big the job at the Football Association is and he aspires to do it to his best.

"Before this job I had worked with several companies as a Communications Director but the job at the Ghana FA is different" Asante told Accra-based Kingdom FM

"When I wake up in the morning I receive so many calls and WhatsApp messages, that shows the kind of position you are occupying is very big"

''If you don’t handle those calls well, you will always have a problem working as the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association,’’

Asante Twum says that government is a partner in ensuring the growth of the beautiful game and the administration is hell bent on improving the fortunes of Ghana football.