16 minutes ago

Former chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakkour has slammed the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and the Sports Ministry for not being serious about the domestic league.

In recent times, teams have played in empty stadiums for most domestic matches as there is a lack of interest in attending matches any more.

The only fixture that attracts spectators is when the two most glamorous clubs Asante Kotoko faces Hearts of Oak.

Aside that Kotoko vs Hearts fixture, all other matches are played in an empty stadium with little or no spectators at all.

“They all have to wake up and get serious about getting a solution to this issues but as I said the GFA is not serious. In our time, we did a lot of adverts, and publicity through interviews, again the league was very strong and people would love to watch it over European leagues but today the case has been overturned.

“How many players in the league are superstars? Because GFA is not serious and the ministry too is not serious, everything is collapsing. Nobody knows there is a league game, even myself I sometimes don't know when my darling club Accra Hearts of Oak are playing,” Harry Zakour shared in an interview with Kuamsi-based Akoma FM.

Zakkour presided over Hearts of Oak's glory days in the early 2000's where he led the club to win the coveted CAF Champions League among several league titles.