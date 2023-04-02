3 hours ago

Felix Afena-Gyan has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons after turning down an invitation to play for the Black Meteors.

He was invited to play for Ghana in the last round of qualifiers for the CAF U-23 AFCON which will take place in Morocco in June but he turned down the call-up.

But former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has suggested to the GFA to check up on the young striker as he did going through a lot mentally.

"If the FA thinks about him and his mental issues, they have to take a plane there and talk to him so that he feels important."

“This under-23 AFCON that they want to go, they will need him if they want to win. They have to call him not on phone but by going to see him in person. He needs to feel that we care about him because these are the things we do that make us lose players."

The 20-year-old was among the initial ten foreign-based players who were invited by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for the all-important clash.

Afena-Gyan's Italian club US Cremonese was sent an e-mail inviting the player while all the necessary traveling arrangements were made but the player for reasons best known to him decide not to honour the call.

The striker played in Ghana's two-legged playoff clash against fierce rivals Nigeria making his debut in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium which ended 0-0.

But he was snubbed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he failed to make the cut under then head coach Otto Addo.