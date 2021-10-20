13 minutes ago

AshGold midfielder had reached an agreement with Serbian side Partizan Belgrade for his transfer but the Ghana Football Association blocked the move as they failed to release the player's International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The player was unveiled by the club as they had reached an agreement with the player's parent club AshGold but they were unable to get the ITC as the GFA would not release it.

According to the player, the GFA decided not to release his ITC because he is part of the players under investigations in that infamous AshGold vs Inter Allies match of convenience scandal in the last game of last season's Premier League.

“The club sent a request to the GFA for the ITC but then they communicated to the Serbian club there is an investigation going on and my club AshantiGold SC has been charged. So the ITC won’t be released until the verdict is announced”, he told Happy FM

“I felt bad I was not able to get the ITC but I still have a contract with the club and hope I still get the opportunity. If I get the ITC I will be able to go back”.

The player signed a one year loan deal with the Serbian side which was subject to renewal.