Former Black Stars midfielder, Derrick Boateng, has strongly criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their exclusive focus on the Black Stars and their negligence towards other crucial aspects of the game, particularly youth football development.

In an interview on Joy FM, Boateng voiced his concerns about the GFA's approach, stating, "It's high time we become fair and firm in our decision-making. We have not done enough to earn a place at the Olympic Games."

He further expressed his disappointment with the state of Ghanaian football following the Black Meteors' elimination from the 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco after a 1-1 draw with Guinea.

Boateng specifically targeted the GFA, accusing them of having an attitude of knowing everything and disregarding the importance of youth football.

"The GFA believes they have all the answers. However, our youth football is collapsing, and it is time for us to shift our focus away from just the Black Stars," Boateng emphasized.

His remarks highlight his frustration with the GFA's prioritization of the senior national team while neglecting the development of young players and the overall state of youth football in Ghana.

Boateng's critique calls for a more balanced approach that addresses the deficiencies in youth football and recognizes its significance in the long-term success of Ghanaian football.