Politician Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the number of houses he has gifted to women is more than Bishop Daniel Obinim’s 30 houses.

It’s been months of a never-ending drama and power play between the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency and the founder and leader of The International God's Way Church.

The controversial preacher was arrested for alleged publication of false news and forgery of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, (1960) (ACT 29) respectively.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 1 while investigations continue and had been granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 by an Accra Magistrate Court with three sureties and one person to be justified.

Kennedy branded him broke and untrustworthy which was the reason why his bail was delayed for days.'

And in his latest interview, Kennedy Agyapong said he is richer and has more houses than the preacher.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he has over 130 houses and has given out 30 as gifts to women so Obinim cannot compare his 30 houses to him.

“You have 30 houses?” he quizzed Obinim. “The number of houses I have gifted women are more than 30.”

He went on to jab him and claimed God will use him to bring down Obinim.

“You are uncivilised, vulture. You claim you are richer than me. You are crazy. Have you seen your end? You haven’t really seen your end.”

