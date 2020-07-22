2 hours ago

Former WBC International Light middleweight Champion Kofi Jantuah has bemoaned the death of former WBO Bantamweight Champions Alfred Kotey.

The talented Alfred Kotey died of an undisclosed illness in the Bronx, New York, on Tuesday 30th June.

According to Kofi Jantuah, Kotey did not manage his transition into retirement very well as he relied too much on his talents and even fought persons who were above his weight class.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, from his Las Vegas base, the ex -boxer lamented the regrettable passing of Alfred Kotey.

"The death of Alfred is very unfortunate because he was the most talented Ghanaian boxer".

"Alfred didn't manage his transition to retirement very well and had to fight boxers above his weight which had an effect on him.

"He didn't have anything to turn to after retirement".

"Talent alone is not enough, you need to manage your career very well".

"Alfred used to call us training horses because he didn't like training, he relied more on talent and skill." It is very unfortunate" he added.

Kotey, who was born in Bukom, Ghana, on June 3, 1968, represented his country in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and in 1994 became Ghana’s fifth world champion when he won a unanimous decision over Puerto Rico’s Rafael Del Valle to claim the WBO bantamweight world title at London’s famed York Hall.

Known as “The Cobra,” Kotey (26-16-1, 17 KOs) turned professional in 1988 and after seven fights, including winning the Commonwealth title in his sixth bout, took his career on the road.

He traveled for one fight to the United Kingdom followed by his next nine fights in a row in the United States, including seven at the famed Blue Horizon in Philadelphia.