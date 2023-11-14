1 hour ago

Patrick Amoako Sefa, the father of the late Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, has reached out to the Ghanaian public, urging them to support the family with prayers during these challenging times.

In an emotional interview with Peace FM, he expressed the deep sorrow that has engulfed the family since learning of their son's demise.

"We’ve been crying and wailing since we heard the news, but we trust in the Lord to keep us strong," he said.

Amoako Sefa also disclosed the family's plans to bring Raphael Dwamena's body back to Ghana, seeking assistance from the Ghana Football Association and the government.

"We need help to bring the body to Ghana. We are appealing to the Ghana Football Association and all persons to help us bring the body to Ghana," he pleaded.

Speaking about the family's communication with Raphael Dwamena's wife, Amoako Sefa mentioned efforts to secure a flight for transporting the body back to Ghana.

"We’ve spoken to his wife, and she indicated that they were making provisions to secure a flight to bring the body to Ghana," he explained.

In conclusion, he appealed to Ghanaians, saying, "Remember us in prayers."

Raphael Dwamena, a 28-year-old Ghanaian striker, passed away on November 11, 2023, during an Albanian league match between his team, Egnatia, and Partizani.

The footballer had a documented history of heart problems and collapsed on the field and tragically passed away while being transported to the hospital last Saturday.