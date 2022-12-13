2 hours ago

The 2022 edition of the Mansa Gold Tennis Tournament began on Monday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The tournament will run from December 12 through December 17, 2022.

It began with No. 5 seed Sisu Tomegah beating Rashida Odamtten 6-0, 6-0. Benedicta Menya ousted Phyllis Kotey 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. Lisel Ampah won 6-1, 6-0 over Benedicta Teye. Priscilla Dosoo came from a set down to beat Rachel Tagoe 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

It was an all-Stadium affair as Georgette Nortey defeated Hannah Coleman 6-3, 6-3. Ashaiman-based Lawrencia Manu got into the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Suguri Akaguri of Winneba.

Other winners were No. 3 seed Vanessa Akuaku, who defeated Akuorkor Quartey 6-1, 6-0. Naa Ayorkor Ofoli beats Winnieba-based Ayidaama Akaguri 6-4, 6-3.

No.4 seed Lawrencia Aghoghorbia advances to the second round after a 6-1, 6-1 win over Helena Hammond.

Matches continue on Tuesday at 10:00 GMT as No. 7 seed Naa Anyema McKorley takes on Celestine Ocloo. Gifty Aniweh battles Micheline Wemegah, and Joy Oriaku faces Priscilla Aboagye.

Tournament organizer Preba Arkaah Greenstreet said she expects this year’s event to be fun and competitive.

"Well, this year, what I want to see is good tennis, good new players, and competition among the athletes regardless of who they play against."

The tournament is sponsored by Mansa Gold, producers of Ghanaian chocolate, with support from First Atlantic Bank, My Blue Skies, Accra Open, and Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh