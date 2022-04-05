1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah has called on the media in Ghana to hold President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accountable the way they did against Mr. John Dramani Mahama when he was the President.

“Some of us think the media is not pressing like the time of President John Dramani Mahama. It is a prerequisite of democracy for the President to engage the press at least once in a year,” he said on the Sunrise show on 3FM with host Alfred Ocansey.

A cross-section of Ghanaians shares the opinion that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been overly protective when it comes to media engagements, especially the Ghanaian media. Former Presidents of Ghana during their tenure periodically held ‘Meet the Press’ meetings to engage the media on pertinent issues.

He advised that, if the president avails himself, though cosmetic, it shows some respect to the media. “We expect the president to engage the press. He must avail himself for that encounter and however cosmetic it is, it is good for the sake of democracy.”

He was responding to a question on the performance of President Akufo Addo in an interview he granted the BBC on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the UK.

Mr. Adjei Mensah observed that the president probably lost his cool in the interview with the BBC and couldn’t rise to the occasion and attempted to evade local issues.

“I think it is not in good taste and he must take steps to redeem himself,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, launched one of his government’s flagship projects in the tourism sector, dubbed “Destination Ghana”, in London, United Kingdom.

The objective of the “Destination Ghana” London event is to build on the successes of the Year of Return to invite and welcome the rest of the world to visit Ghana to enjoy nature-based adventure and leisure tourism and new opportunities for visitors.