11 hours ago

Ghana and Chelsea left back Baba Abdul Rahman says that there must be an insurance policy for all players of the various national teams that will cater for players who get injured whiles on national team duties.

The former Augburg player was a victim of a career threatening injury whiles playing for Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations Tournament.

Baba Rahman suffered a rupture of the meniscus and a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee whiles playing for the Black Stars.

The serious injury ruled the player out of action for a lengthy period something which he says he does not want to recall.

“In my opinion, I think the National Team should have an insurance package for everything. For like injuries, for the players and with this being in place, they should be able to help players when they get injured” – Rahman told Joy Sports

The Chelsea defender who was on loan at Greek side PAOK Salonika will be returning to pre-season with Thomas Tuchel's side but is unlikely to play for Chelsea again next season.