Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special assistant to former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to recent challenges within the ranks of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party has recently suffered internal friction following changes that were made to the Minority leadership in Parliament.

A group of MPs have stood by ousted Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu (MP for Tamale South) whiles the other bloc has pledged allegiance to Cassiel Ato-Forson (MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam), the new leader.

In what seemed like a veiled jab at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bawah Mogtari tweeted: "The NDC has not lifted a gun! The NDC has not shed innocent blood!

"We've not forcibly removed or indefinitely suspended our duly elected General Secretary or party chairman. We’re a truly Democratic Party, lets trust the process please," her tweet of January 29, 2023.

Her reaction comes barely 24-hours after the party's Council of Elders called for a ceasefire as they work to resolve the impasse.

Pro-Haruna MPs have argued that the issue is largely born out of a lack of engagement and consultation on the part of the National Executives in ringing the leadership changes.

NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.

The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.

While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.

