1 hour ago

A former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has presented the party to Ghanaians as the calvary that will save the country from its current economic woes.

The aspirant for the position of the General Secretary of the party stated that the challenges people are going through currently would not come to an end through any special help from above.

Rather, he said, the NDC is the right party to bring the needed relief to Ghanaians as they have been hoping for.

Speaking during the presentation of his nomination forms at the party headquarters in Accra, Elvia Afriyie Ankrah explained that the struggles for democracy could not just be allowed to be wasted by non-performing leaders.

"The sacrifices of the 1980s were endured by all primarily because farmers from Yeji to Dodi Papase, where I was born, fishermen and women from Elmina to Denu, market women from Makola to Kumasi, all knew then that if they could endure it one more time, they will be able to build a democracy, an economy and an enabling environment that will allow the fourth republic to thrive and last for the benefit of all.

"However, that fourth republic is under attack by a clueless bunch of people led by a man who could only be described as the greatest mistake of our democracy and the worst experiment of the fourth republic. As catastrophic as that is, the real nightmare is that we still must endure it till 2024 before help comes," he said.

He, however, stated that the return of the NDC to power would restore the needed confidence that Ghanaians hope to have in the country.

He added that together with his party members, the NDC would restore hope to Ghanaians.

"However, there's no special help coming from above, ladies and gentlemen; there's no calvary coming with the sunset or the roaring seas. We, the National Democratic Congress, are the calvary. You and I are the only ones who can save this country one more time. And you, the delegates, are the ones upon whose shoulder rest the sole responsibility to restore hope and give Ghanaians the much-needed assurance of a better tomorrow," he said.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah will face competition from Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, and Fifi Kwetey, a former Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Deputy Minister of Finance for the slot of the party's General Secretary.

Source: Ghanaweb