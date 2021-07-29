1 hour ago

Ghanaians would have another opportunity to listen to life changing stories on Adom TV as season two of ‘The Journey Show’ airs on Sunday.

The show, hosted by Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Abena Ghana, known in private life as Cecilia Gyase Konamah, would be broadcast on Adom TV from 6:30pm.

The first season had Sefa, Nana Romeo, Shatta Michy, K.Y Donkoh, Salinko, Sandra Ababio, Frank Naro, PM of Di Asa fame, Mc too Cute and other influential individuals share their ‘journey’ with the public.

According to Abena Ghana, the guests during “the past season had people share wonderful stories, in the second season, there are more of that for the viewers.”

The new season features influential people like, Osebo The Zaaraman, Abbeam Danso, Selina Boateng, Akorfa Edjeani, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni and others.

Abena Ghana revealed that this episode would be very intimate and insightful because as a host, she had to shed tears listening to some of the stories of the guests.