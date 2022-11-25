31 minutes ago

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has hit out at the contentious penalty decision awarded to the Selecao of Portugal on Thursday in Ghana's opening game.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly contentious penalty for Portugal after an apparent dive from the former Manchester United forward following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

Speaking after Ghana's 3-2 loss to Portugal the Ghana captain revealed that the penalty decision was harsh but claims his team must score more and concede less.

''Our game plan was really working well, we were solid. The penalty looks a little bit harsh. But I have a lot confidence in what I saw today'' Ayew told the media after the game.

'’We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," he added.

Captain Ronaldo had a couple of chances early on but a low shot was saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi and he also headed wide at the far post.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while at the other end, Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.