1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed that the association erred in communicating their sponsorship with Macron for the provision of footballs.

A lot of red flags have been raised about the deal agreed between the GFA and the kit manufacturing company to supply footballs and bibs for the next three years worth GHC 1.6 million.

Per the deal Macron Ghana will be the official ball sponsor for three of its products that is Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Division One League.

The GFA boss has admitted that their announcement made it seem that the deal was between the Italian based kit manufacturer and the GFA as opposed to an agreement between the GFA and Macron Ghana Limited an agent of the Italian company.

''The product to be supplied by the football dealer or the dealer is Macron products,'' Okraku told Accra-based Max Radio.

''I am sure in the communications that we said Macron but that doesn't negate the good work that has been done that we have an official match ball supplier and Macron will be the brand (balls) that will be played across the country in the new season.

''For me the positives outweighs how somebody wants to interpret it.''

According to the terms of the deal Macron will supply 5,000 balls and 1,500 pieces of bibs to the GFA for each of the next three seasons.