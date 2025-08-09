23 hours ago

Veteran broadcaster and morning show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has urged Ghanaians to keep President John Mahama in their prayers as the nation mourns the tragic loss of eight lives in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, August 9, Mr. Sefa Kayi emphasised the heavy personal and political toll the tragedy may have taken on the President.

“I think more of us should bear President Mahama up in prayers despite our collective grief. He must be the most broken person in spite of our collective grief,” he said, noting that the victims included some of the President’s most trusted associates.

He noted that the victims of the crash included some of the President’s closest and most trusted allies. Among those who tragically died were Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary Candidate Samuel Aboagye, and NDC Vice Chairman and former Kumasi Mayor Dr. Samuel Sarpong.

The three military crew members who lost their lives were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The Z-9 military helicopter, which was en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, lost radar contact and crashed in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve, located in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Sefa Kayi also called on the public to extend their condolences and prayers to the victims’ families, describing the incident as a deeply painful blow to the nation.

In response, President Mahama has ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast, while investigations into the cause of the crash continue.