2 hours ago

The issues of murders: for money rituals, contract killings, robbery attacks and various fraudulent deals in the country have effected many psychological consequences on the victims and below are few;

A) Decreased Libido And Sexual Malfunctioning-: The thought of the trauma alone has been causing much emotional and psychological effects on the victims which lead to marriages and families breakdown. Many men can't even think of touching their wives due to the Continuous living of the events .

B) Low Productivity-: Many victims have lost their lives and jobs or businesses. Many can't even forget the post traumatic effects. Employees rendered unemployed, families begging to survive because breadwinners have been murdered in cold blood due to criminal activities. People fear to starting businesses because they now see wealth as attractions to robberies and contract killings hence its socioeconomic impact on the nation with regards to revenue mobilisation.

C) Stress And Anxiety-: As the news of shootings and insecurities everywhere, the citizens are living in fear ,panic, stress and anxiety and it is resulting in physical illnesses such as Hypertension, organs failures and their associated conditions like strokes and many more.

D) Suicide And Homicide-: People are unable to coping and adapting to the situations hence some committing suicides to end the hardships and losses. Security officers killing themselves for their colleagues are dying on duty and many can't risk their lives to honoring commands to investigating and prosecuting criminals hence " let me end it all to avoid punishment" thoughts. People poisoning their families and themselves to subverting the pains ,sufferings and economic hardships. People are in huge debts due to losses hence the unthinkable.

E) Substance Abuse And Mental Illnesses-: Those who are not emotionally strong or with emotional and psychological support system resort to drinking and smoking all kind of substances to suppressing the reoccurrences. They don't know alcohol, marijuana and such hard drugs can't solve the problems hence wake up to facing same problem everyday. The Continuous usage leads to abuses and addictions both Psychological and Physical that the victims start suffering from Psychotic signs and symptoms with their accompany Mental illnesses. Note: Substance use not the Answer.

F) Increase In Social Vices-: People tend to also go on revenge by joining arm robbers . Those who abuses drugs become callous and hardcore youth who rapes others without mercy. Some citizens then give instant justice to any culprits they are able to catch in the acts, in all the crime keeps increasing.

Today many youth are wasting away in hard drugs ,wasting their talents, skills, education due to social vices.

Below are some management therapies to taking care of the Psychological effects of such citizens;

1) Provision Of Jobs and Employment. Government should quickly come to the aide of those victims and their families with resources to keep them stable. Start UP Capital for victims to undertaking businesses and averting the accumulation of their debts and loans.

2) Recreational Activities-: I advise all to taking their recreational activities serious, embarking on tours if you can afford, involving in games of choices to relieving your brain from overthinking and depression.

3) Moderate Lifestyle-: Also, living social media lifestyles putting pressure on many to living the lifestyles of others hence involving in many vices to keeping up with demands. The youth and our Leaders should show the way of moderate living to avoid peer pressure and Telenovelas influences in relationships and marriages.

4) Meditation-: Every day introspection of oneself, studying books of one's beliefs especially the Bible and Quaran best way to feeding your Spiritual Mind from breaking down. It also gives us the meaning of life and vanity and the judgement of our deeds at the when we exit this world.

5) Listening To Spiritual and Soul Soothing Songs -: Music is life and good to the soul, especially Holy Spirit inspired Gospel Worship Songs.

6) Counselling And Psychotherapy-: For sharing of ideas that is why we have Trinity: Father ,Son And Holy Spirit. This goes to say that problems shared is half solved. Share your problems with certified counsellors especially those who fear God, men of God who won't go selling anything to you but will pray and help you out. Seek Psychiatric/ Mental Health Practioners support all the time. The more you hold your pains and afflictions, the more sorrowful and moody you will be and you are buying serious illnesses for yourself.

Mental Health Total Health.

God bless us all✍️👏☑️🙏🙏🙏

Bismark Kwabla Kpobi

(Concerned Citizen, Psychiatric/Mental Health Practioner)

bismarkkwablakpobi@gmail.com.

CC:

Presidency

Legislature

Judiciary

Media