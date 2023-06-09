3 hours ago

Accra, the bustling capital city of Ghana, is no stranger to heavy rains and flooding. Every year, torrential downpours wreak havoc on the city, turning streets into rivers and exposing the shortcomings of its urban infrastructure.

In particular, the neighbourhoods of Kaneshie First Light, Dansoman Down, and Odorna have become synonymous with flood-prone areas, leaving residents grappling with the consequences of inadequate drainage systems and overwhelmed infrastructure.

The vision of the ruling government was to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, and its pledge to do so was in a hurry. The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, devoted himself to this course with zeal, which he christened “Operation Make Accra Work Again.” He led the charge, largely in charge, but veered into terrains considered politically risky. Structures belonging to his colleague politicians or most powerful people located in flood-prone zones were earmarked for demolition. He meant well for Accra, hoping to curb the perennial flooding, but that never saw the light of day.

I remember vividly on one of my flood beats, I came across an agedly sick man sitting in the pool of flood in his living room crying like a baby at Kaneshie.

At Kaneshie First Light, one of Accra’s busiest intersections, the chaos that ensues during heavy rains is truly staggering. The area becomes a vast expanse of water, with vehicles struggling to navigate through the floodwaters. Pedestrians, their feet immersed in murky water, seek refuge on narrow strips of raised pavement, hoping to avoid the stagnant pools that form. The makeshift market stalls lining the streets suffer, as goods are swept away or damaged beyond repair.

The main culprit behind the recurring floods in Kaneshie First Light is the insufficient drainage system. The existing drains, incapable of handling the sudden deluge, quickly overflow, exacerbating the flooding. Furthermore, the indiscriminate disposal of waste, particularly plastic, clogs the drains, impeding their effectiveness. As a result, residents and commuters are left to bear the brunt of the flooding, enduring traffic jams, damaged property, and health hazards.

While walking in the rain in a full gear provided by my bosses at work, I looked like a stranger any time I entered a devastated house. Enock, 54, became my friend after I invited him to speak on Citi TV’s breakfast show about their ordeal. According to Enock, he almost lost his son to the floods. “But for God, I would’ve lost him. I swam and left all my properties in the water to save him” he said with tears swelled in his eyes.

Dansoman Down, another residential area of Accra, is equally susceptible to flooding. Here, the absence of proper urban planning and infrastructure exacerbates the challenges faced by residents. During heavy rains, the streets turn into raging rivers, infiltrating homes and disrupting daily life. This could’ve been nibbed in the bud when notorious people moved to encroach the lagoon beds. This is were one can easily fault the Municipal Assemblies for their inefficiencies.

The lack of effective drainage systems in Dansoman Down is a grave concern. The few existing drains are often poorly maintained, leading to blockages and the diversion of water onto the streets. The consequences are far-reaching, as properties are damaged, and the risk of water-borne diseases rises. The residents, already burdened with the hardships of flooding, find themselves caught in a cycle of rebuilding and repair.

Odorna, a neighbourhood near the Korle Lagoon in Accra, has long been synonymous with devastating floods. The area’s proximity to the lagoon, coupled with inadequate drainage, makes it an easy target for flooding. Each rainy season, residents brace themselves for the inevitable, which disrupts their lives and displaces families from their homes. In my over two years of experience reporting on floods in Accra, I won’t be wrong to conclude that residents are used to the situation. Some literally decline to engage my camera when I confront them for an interview on their plight. They’re simply “media fatigued”.

The impact of flooding in Odorna is not limited to property damage. It also poses significant health risks, as contaminated water carries diseases, including cholera and typhoid. Despite being a recurring problem, little progress has been made to address the root causes of the flooding. The lack of comprehensive urban planning and investment in sustainable infrastructure continues to leave Odorna residents vulnerable, perpetuating a cycle of devastation.

Isn’t it surprising to note that, the Accra-Tema motorway built some decades ago has never flooded, but current engineering works on our major roads can’t withstand floods?

Conclusion:

Accra’s battle with floods and inadequate urban infrastructure is far from over. The recurring floods in Kaneshie First Light, Dansoman Down, and Odorna are stark reminders of the pressing need for comprehensive urban planning and investment in sustainable infrastructure. The challenges faced by residents in these flood-prone areas are not just inconveniences, but also threats to their livelihoods and well-being.

To tackle this issue, authorities must prioritize the upgrading and regular maintenance of drainage systems, ensuring their capacity to handle heavy rainfall. Additionally, public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate residents on the importance of waste management and the adverse consequences of improper disposal.

It is high time for Accra to bridge the gap between its urban and natural environments. The city must adopt a holistic approach that integrates sustainable infrastructure solutions, community engagement, and proactive disaster preparedness.

Investing in modern drainage systems capable of handling high volumes of water is essential. Accra’s outdated drainage infrastructure is ill-equipped to cope with the increasing intensity of rainfall, leading to regular flooding. By implementing improved drainage designs, such as larger pipes, elevated roads, and strategically placed retention ponds, the city can better manage storm water run-off and reduce the risk of flooding.

Furthermore, it is crucial to integrate nature-based solutions into Accra’s urban planning. Green infrastructure elements, such as green roofs and permeable pavements, can help absorb and retain rainfall, reducing the burden on drainage systems. Urban parks and green spaces not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city, but also serve as natural buffers against flooding, allowing water to infiltrate the soil and preventing run-off.

Engaging and empowering local communities is another vital aspect of addressing Accra’s flood challenges. Residents must be actively involved in decision-making processes, providing valuable insights into the specific issues faced in their neighbourhoods. Establishing community-led initiatives for waste management, such as recycling programs and regular clean-up campaigns, can significantly reduce the accumulation of waste in drains, preventing blockages and improving overall drainage efficiency.

To ensure the effectiveness of these measures, Accra’s authorities must prioritize long-term planning and significant investment in sustainable infrastructure. This includes allocating adequate funding for regular maintenance and repair of drainage systems, as well as conducting periodic inspections to identify and address potential issues before they escalate.

In addition to proactive measures, the city should develop comprehensive disaster preparedness plans that outline emergency response procedures, evacuation routes, and coordination mechanisms among relevant stakeholders. Early warning systems, equipped with real-time weather monitoring and flood forecasting, can provide crucial information to residents, enabling them to take necessary precautions and mitigate risks.

Educational campaigns on flood safety and resilience can equip residents with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively during emergencies. Public awareness programs, particularly targeting vulnerable communities, should focus on aspects such as emergency kit preparation, evacuation protocols, and the importance of having insurance coverage, as it’s done elsewhere.

Accra’s journey towards a more resilient future requires a collaborative effort involving the government, urban planners, engineers, environmentalists, and local communities. It is only by bridging the gap between infrastructure development and environmental protection that the city can withstand the challenges of climate change and safeguard the well-being of its residents.

The recurring floods in Accra’s neighbourhoods, including Kaneshie First Light, Dansoman Down, and Odorna, highlight the urgent need for comprehensive action. By investing in sustainable infrastructure, integrating nature-based solutions, engaging communities, and fostering proactive disaster preparedness, Accra can mitigate the impacts of heavy rains and protect its urban environment. The time for decisive action is now, as Accra works towards building a resilient city that can withstand the forces of nature and ensure a safer and brighter future for all.

