1 hour ago

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini has expressed his joy at the fact that Ghana has decriminalized cannabis.

Ghana has decriminalized the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes thereby joining other African countries hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance.

Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 on Friday evening.

The law also makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The Commission, however, will still have the mandate to control and eliminate the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs to ensure public safety.

The new law also empowers the Minister for Interior to grant licenses for the cultivation of cannabis of not more than 0.3 percent THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that gives the users a high sensation, for industrial and medicinal purposes.

Reacting to the news, Samini mentioned that now the Police in Ghana will focus on fighting criminal issues that uselessly search people with Rasta.

He said “Now the police can concentrate on other #realcrimes and leave the Rastaman in peace … the random and embarrassing search of any and every Rasta man because it’s presumed that he’s a smoker and for that matter, a criminal is finally a thing of the past? Wooow. I have stories”.

Source: mynewsgh