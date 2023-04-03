3 hours ago

The assistant coach of Real Tamale United (RTU) has attributed their heavy defeat against Asante Kotoko on Sunday to the red card that was shown to their goalkeeper Yaw Osei.

Rampant Asante Kotoko made light work of RTU as they crushed them to a 4-0 defeat after the away side was reduced to ten men.

In the 33rd minute, RTU goalkeeper Yaw Osei was shown the red card after handling the ball outside the box and had to be replaced by Sheriff Lukman after a player was taken off.

Augustine Agyapong opened the scoring for Kotoko in the 37th minute as the champions went into the break with their tails up. The Reds added to the tally through Stephen Mukwala – who scored from a spot kick two minutes into the second half.

Mukwala scored again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0. Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his first goal for Kotoko in added time to make it a dead rubber as Asante Kotoko crashed the Tamale giants 4-0.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the 5th spot with 38 ahead if their outstanding match against King Faisal on Wednesday.

"I will congratulate Kotoko but the red card awarded to our goalkeeper. Looking into it I'm sure if the referee should review it, he will change his decision."

"The red card disorganized our team play. In any case it shouldn't have been that but it happened so we congratulate them for that."

Real Tamale United will welcome Bibiani Goldstars in the next round of matches.