Ghana coach Otto Addo says that Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi was against Ghana in the second leg game as a lot of decision throughout the game went for the host.

The Tunisian referee gave almost every 50/50 challenge the way of the Super Green Eagles to the chagrin of the Ghanaian players and bench.

Ghanaian players were shown four yellow cards whiles their Nigerian counterparts had only one yellow card through out the second leg of the two legged tie.

Thomas Partey's goal in the 11th minute proved decisive as Ghana had the precious away goal to progress to the mundial despite a contentious penalty awarded Nigeria after a VAR review.

Speaking after the game the Ghana coach was thankful to God for the feat but took a swipe at the Tunisian referee for his officiating.

"And I don't know the referee was against us somehow. I really want to thank first of all God for helping us see us through," he said after the game.

"secondly happy birthday to the President and thank you to Mr. Kurt Okraku for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Ghana will know their group opponents for the World Cup on Friday when the draw is held in Qatar.