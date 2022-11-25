1 hour ago

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has accused American referee Ismail Elfath of being biased in his side's defeat to Portugal in the Group H opening game at the FIFA World Cup.

According to Addo the referee not only did not award a non-existent foul to Portugal for their opener but booked Ghana players whiles allowing Portugal players to go scot-free.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly contentious penalty for Portugal after an apparent dive from the former Manchester United forward following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

The American referee immediately pointed to the spot resisting all attempts to have a second look at the incident on the video assistant referee despite protestation from the Ghanaian players.

"We were a little bit unlucky, like I said with a little bit of luck we could have reached one point.

The referee too was not on our side. In my view our yellow cards were deserved but for me holding jerseys, stopping counter attacks were also a yellow card but I don’t know what was wrong. But clearly you could see that the referee was not in our favour." he made this knows during the post-match conference

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.