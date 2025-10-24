2 hours ago

Ghana’s senior women’s team, the Black Queens, took a commanding step toward 2026 WAFCON qualification with a resounding 3–0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of their second-round qualifier in Ismailia.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Asantewaa sealed the win against a ten-woman Egyptian side, putting Ghana in pole position ahead of the return leg in Accra on Tuesday, October 28.

“It doesn’t connect like it did a couple of months ago… but the energy was there,” said head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

“In the end, a difficult away game we won 3–0. The result is amazing.”

Match Highlights



42’: Boaduwaa broke the deadlock with a composed finish, silencing the home crowd.



85’: Amponsah, on as a substitute, doubled the lead from close range after sustained pressure.



90+’: Asantewaa iced the cake with a late strike, capping a dominant performance.



Egypt were reduced to ten players, giving Ghana a numerical edge in the second half.



Midfield control from Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe ensured stability and fluid transitions.



Bjorkegren’s side showed resilience and attacking variety, despite limited time together.

Tactical Notes

The Black Queens on a three goal advantage will be locking horns with the Cleopatras of Egypt in the second leg of the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers on Tuesday. October 28 in Accra.