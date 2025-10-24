Ghana’s senior women’s team, the Black Queens, took a commanding step toward 2026 WAFCON qualification with a resounding 3–0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of their second-round qualifier in Ismailia.
Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Asantewaa sealed the win against a ten-woman Egyptian side, putting Ghana in pole position ahead of the return leg in Accra on Tuesday, October 28.
“It doesn’t connect like it did a couple of months ago… but the energy was there,” said head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.
“In the end, a difficult away game we won 3–0. The result is amazing.”
Match Highlights
- 42’: Boaduwaa broke the deadlock with a composed finish, silencing the home crowd.
- 85’: Amponsah, on as a substitute, doubled the lead from close range after sustained pressure.
- 90+’: Asantewaa iced the cake with a late strike, capping a dominant performance.
Tactical Notes
- Egypt were reduced to ten players, giving Ghana a numerical edge in the second half.
- Midfield control from Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe ensured stability and fluid transitions.
- Bjorkegren’s side showed resilience and attacking variety, despite limited time together.
The Black Queens on a three goal advantage will be locking horns with the Cleopatras of Egypt in the second leg of the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers on Tuesday. October 28 in Accra.
