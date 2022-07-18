4 hours ago

The Teachers Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has appealed to the President to consider Mr Dennis Kwakwa as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA)

According to the Teachers Wing, having worked as a former youth organiser and regional coordinator of NABCO, Dennis Kwakwa has garnered the requisite experience and competence to head the YEA.

In a statement issued and signed by its Regional Coordinator, Mr Michael Mensah, also argued that "the next person to replace Lawyer Justin Koduah should not be appointed from outside the region"

According to them, in previous cases region did not have the benefit of replacements and thus has been deprived of many opportunities.

They cited for example that when the likes of Late Sir John of Forestry Commission, Dr Stephen Amoah- MASLOC, Dr K.K Sarpong of GNPC and Mr Kwame Agyemang Budu of ECG left their various positions, all their successors were appointed from outside the region.

This according to them, has not been inured to the benefit of the teeming supporters of the party in the region.

It is for this reason that they are appealing to the President to consider Mr Dennis Kwakwa, who also worked with the outgoing CEO in the Ashanti Region and has acquired the needed experience to be the new CEO of the YEA.