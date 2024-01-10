4 hours ago

It has been revealed that the fried frogs prepared by Chef Failatu at the just-ended cook-a-thon were generously provided by none other than the Paramount Chief of the Kumbungu Traditional Area, Naa Abu Iddrisu.

The donation, which came from the Kumbungu Chief’s palace, included not only the frogs but also GHS 5,000, 2 bags of maize, and numerous tubers of yam.

The frogs, considered a delicacy among the chief’s people, were a significant part of the contribution.

The gesture holds cultural importance as it mirrors the culinary preferences of the people in Kumbungu and its neighboring regions.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, based in Tamale in the Northern region, not only prepared the frogs but also achieved a remarkable cooking time of 227 hours during the cook-a-thon.

This accomplishment surpassed the previous record held by Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, whose record was 144 hours and 20 minutes.