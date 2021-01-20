1 hour ago

Stunning Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has elucidated reports going round that she has given birth to twins by saying that the babies belong to her sister.

In a chat with Blogger and journalist Attractive Mustapha, the celebrated actress said she is grateful that Allah has added twins to her family.

She also added that even though the twins are not her biological babies she is exceedingly glad to welcome them into the family.

Yesterday, the iconic actress released a picture of her and the twins on her social media pages which has since been trending with many fans eager to have details to the picture.

She added an inscription “Allah is our strength” to the beautiful picture on social media.