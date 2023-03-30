25 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko has hailed his side after they booked their place at the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The Black Meteors defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to book a place at the African U-23 tournament in Morocco with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku the goalscorer.

This was after the first leg of the final round of the AFCON U-23 qualifier in Annaba- Algeria had ended 1-1 last Friday.

Speaking after the game, the coached praised the entire team for their efforts and revealed that Barnieh who had a day to forget and was booed by a section of the home fans will improve.

"The whole team did well. Barnieh is an important player for us and I know he will start getting the goals going forward."

"You can't judge a player with just a game. Barnieh has been impressive and also he just moved to Europe and I'm sure he will get his form by then and will be ready."

The result gives Ghana another opportunity to compete for a slot to play at the 2024 Summer Olympics which will be staged in Paris after last playing at the Olympic games in Athens in 2004.

Ghana missed an Olympic Games ticket narrowly in 2019 after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the last U23 AFCON.