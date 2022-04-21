39 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana like any other country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic – hence, the ailing economy in recent times.

He admitted there are challenges but said his government is working around the clock to revamp the economy.

The President, however, stated that the current economic hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is not a special case, because, on an international scale, several economies including Nigeria and Great Britain are also in dire straits.

“The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception.” He told BBC’s Peter Okowche in an interview.

“There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia-Ukraine war.”

“[the economy] has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult." He added

He is very optimistic that Ghana will emerge from this phase of economic strife stronger and better.

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” Akufo-Addo stressed.