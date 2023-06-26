1 hour ago

Ghanaian influencer and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall, marked her 31st birthday on Sunday, June 25, 2023, with an emotional post on Instagram.

The occasion was bittersweet for Hajia4Reall, who is currently facing charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, and receipt of stolen money in the US.

In a post on Instagram, she thanked her followers for their birthday wishes and support during this difficult time. She also expressed her belief that the truth will eventually come to light.

“Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times. One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that ‘only the good die young,’ and now I truly understand what that statement really means. There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard,” She wrote.

Hajia4Reall’s indictment has drawn significant attention on social media platforms.

Her followers, who once numbered in the millions on her Hajia4Reall Instagram page, have been closely following the developments in the case.

If convicted, the popular socialite and musician could face up to 20 years in prison. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and it remains to be seen how the case will ultimately be resolved. Read her post below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Moutrage (@hajia4reall)

Source: citifmonline