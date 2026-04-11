22 hours ago

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien says his passion for nurturing young talent inspired his move into coaching, as he continues his work with FC Nordsjælland and its renowned development system.

‎‎In an interview with FIFA, Essien revealed that his connection to the club and its strong ties to the Right to Dream initiative played a decisive role in his decision.

‎“I knew the former owner, Tom Vernon. He asked me if I would be interested in coming here,” Essien said. “What motivated me was the FC Nordsjælland and Right to Dream connection.”

‎The 42-year-old, who enjoyed a decorated playing career in Europe, said working closely with young African players made the role particularly meaningful, given his own journey from Ghana to the top of world football.

‎“We have a lot of African boys here, so I thought it would be nice to come on board and help out with the young ones because they are our future,” he explained. “We need to give them all the advice and experience they need.”

‎Essien added that the greatest reward in coaching comes from seeing players he has mentored succeed on the international stage.

‎“You always feel joy when you see a young one that you’ve worked with represent their country,” he said.

‎After initially joining Nordsjælland in 2020 as part of his coaching education, Essien has since established himself within the club’s technical setup. In June 2025, he signed a two-year extension to continue as assistant coach.

‎His involvement reflects a growing trend of former elite players investing in youth development, particularly within African-linked academies that provide pathways to European football.

‎For Essien, the mission is clear, to help shape the next generation and ensure African talent continues to thrive on the global stage.